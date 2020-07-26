Alumasc Group’s (ALU) “Corporate” Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alumasc Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Get Alumasc Group alerts:

Shares of Alumasc Group stock opened at GBX 69.50 ($0.86) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 million and a PE ratio of 10.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 73.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 86.79. Alumasc Group has a 12 month low of GBX 0.69 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 133.45 ($1.64).

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company offers solar shading and architectural screening products; balcony and balustrading systems; premium waterproofing solutions for flat roofs, including green roofs, blu-roofs, and roofing support services; exterior wall insulation and facades systems; integrated rain to drain solutions; and water management solutions to manage and attenuate water originating inside or outside of the buildings.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Alumasc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumasc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.