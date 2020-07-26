Altitude International (NASDAQ:ALTD) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Shares of Altitude International (NASDAQ:ALTD) rose 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, approximately 510 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 33,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.

About Altitude International (NASDAQ:ALTD)

Altitude International, Inc provides altitude training equipment. Its product line includes from personal at home use machines to integrated environmental rooms and chambers. The company was formerly known as Titan Computer Services, Inc and changed its name to Altitude International, Inc in June 2018.

