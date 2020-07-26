Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Alliance Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $350.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $3.39 on Friday. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.17 million, a PE ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Fouch bought 46,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $185,735.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,735.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Alliance Resource Partners from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Alliance Resource Partners from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

