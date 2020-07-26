Alliance Data Systems’ (ADS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Alliance Data Systems from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.36.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $44.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.27. Alliance Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $159.41.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $979.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, Director John C. Gerspach purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.09 per share, with a total value of $260,450.00. Also, Director Timothy J. Theriault acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.60 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 71.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

