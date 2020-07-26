Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $37.70, but opened at $36.67. Alaska Air Group shares last traded at $35.06, with a volume of 2,779,537 shares traded.

The transportation company reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.31 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.94.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 56.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,900,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,714,000 after acquiring an additional 35,729 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,217,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,655,000 after acquiring an additional 195,985 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,830,000 after acquiring an additional 784,660 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.22 and a beta of 1.51.

About Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

