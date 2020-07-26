Agilysys (AGYS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Agilysys has set its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 37.13% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $39.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.28 million. On average, analysts expect Agilysys to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of AGYS stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17. The stock has a market cap of $419.61 million, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.
