AFLAC (AFL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. AFLAC’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AFLAC to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AFLAC stock opened at $36.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. AFLAC has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07.

Several research firms have weighed in on AFL. Raymond James cut their price objective on AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AFLAC from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.60.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

