Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Earns Conviction-Buy Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a conviction-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advantest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Advantest from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

Get Advantest alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATEYY opened at $62.31 on Thursday. Advantest has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $65.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others segments. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.