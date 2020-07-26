Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $69.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.28 billion, a PE ratio of 161.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.20 and a 200 day moving average of $51.14. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $4,143,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 752,100 shares in the company, valued at $41,553,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total transaction of $8,311,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,580,854.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 461,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,381,930. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMD. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.71.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

