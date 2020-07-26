Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Addus Homecare in a report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Addus Homecare in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $93.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.02. Addus Homecare has a 12 month low of $43.13 and a 12 month high of $104.56.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.08 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Addus Homecare will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $593,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,129.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $27,505.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,594.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Addus Homecare by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Addus Homecare during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Addus Homecare by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Addus Homecare during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Addus Homecare by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

