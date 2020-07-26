Activision Blizzard, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.67 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – KeyCorp upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Activision Blizzard in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now expects that the company will earn $2.67 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.59. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.81.

Shares of ATVI opened at $79.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $44.91 and a 52-week high of $82.67. The company has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,408.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,964. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $3,664,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 506.9% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

