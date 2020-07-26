ACE Convergence Acquisition (ACEV.U) Plans to Raise $200 Million in July 30th IPO

ACE Convergence Acquisition (ACEV.U) expects to raise $200 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, July 30th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 20,000,000 shares at a price of $10.00 per share.

The company has a market cap of $250 million.

Cantor acted as the underwriter for the IPO and Northland Capital Markets was co-manager.

ACE Convergence Acquisition provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target. While we may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry or geographic location (subject to certain limitations described in this prospectus), we intend to focus our search for a target business in the IT infrastructure software and semiconductor sector. “.

ACE Convergence Acquisition was founded in 2020 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 1013 Centre Road, Suite 403, S Wilmington, DE 19805, US and can be reached via phone at (302) 633-2102.

Receive News & Ratings for ACE Convergence Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACE Convergence Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.