Abcam (LON:ABC) Earns Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Abcam (LON:ABC) in a research report report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,290 ($15.87) to GBX 1,260 ($15.51) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,300 ($16.00) to GBX 1,400 ($17.23) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,188 ($14.62) to GBX 1,400 ($17.23) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,336 ($16.44).

LON:ABC opened at GBX 1,321 ($16.26) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,366.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,297.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Abcam has a 1-year low of GBX 13.20 ($0.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,584 ($19.49). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.90.

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

