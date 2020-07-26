ABB’s (ABB) Underweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ABB has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC downgraded ABB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded ABB from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABB from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.82.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $25.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average is $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.19. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. ABB had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 18.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that ABB will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABB. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter worth $7,803,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of ABB by 1,252.0% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in ABB during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in ABB by 545.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

