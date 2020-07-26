ABB’s (ABB) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of ABB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABB from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised ABB from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.82.

NYSE ABB opened at $25.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.19. ABB has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $26.48.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. ABB had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 5.83%. On average, analysts forecast that ABB will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ABB by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,473,000 after acquiring an additional 81,225 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABB by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in ABB by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 129,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

