AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Shares Down 2.6%

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKUFF)’s stock price fell 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.96 and last traded at $18.96, 312 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.46.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average of $17.60.

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

