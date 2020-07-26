360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CLSA assumed coverage on 360 Finance in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut 360 Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on 360 Finance in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.40 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut 360 Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 360 Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.47.

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.65. 360 Finance has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $18.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.46.

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $449.11 million during the quarter. 360 Finance had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 18.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that 360 Finance will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd. raised its holdings in 360 Finance by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd. now owns 14,589,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,273 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in 360 Finance by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after acquiring an additional 37,295 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 360 Finance by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 966,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 238,832 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in 360 Finance by 323.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 810,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 619,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in 360 Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $2,929,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

360 Finance Company Profile

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

