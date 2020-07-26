1life Healthcare Inc’s Lock-Up Period Will End on July 29th (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1life Healthcare’s (NASDAQ:ONEM) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 29th. 1life Healthcare had issued 17,500,000 shares in its IPO on January 31st. The total size of the offering was $245,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. After the end of 1life Healthcare’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

ONEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 1life Healthcare from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on 1life Healthcare from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on 1life Healthcare from $20.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on 1life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

ONEM stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. 1life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.53.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $78.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.79 million. On average, equities analysts predict that 1life Healthcare will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $511,062,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $101,486,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $56,689,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $36,562,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $21,428,000. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

