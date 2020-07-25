Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $32,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $617,011,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,449,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,935,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,851,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,660 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 419.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,192,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 963,076 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.71.

Shares of ZTS opened at $144.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.31. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $147.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $1,378,755.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,745,994.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $150,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,984.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,439,082 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

