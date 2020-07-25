ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ZIX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of ZIX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of ZIX in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Shares of ZIXI stock opened at $6.23 on Thursday. ZIX has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.80 million, a P/E ratio of -17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.38.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). ZIX had a positive return on equity of 60.09% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $52.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZIX will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ZIX news, Director Richard Spurr sold 7,219 shares of ZIX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $41,437.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,794.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,512 shares of company stock worth $272,077. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ZIX by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ZIX by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 15,988 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in ZIX by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,075,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 833,524 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIX by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 328,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 41,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of ZIX by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,407,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,413,000 after buying an additional 490,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

