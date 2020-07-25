Zions Bancorporation NA to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZION. ValuEngine upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $33.63 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.95.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $1,057,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,222,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,304,173.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $162,255.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,914.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 33,210 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 177,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,930,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,219,000 after buying an additional 83,078 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 697,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,235,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

