Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s FY2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.71.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $33.63 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the first quarter worth about $19,487,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,104,000 after acquiring an additional 732,772 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,405,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,417,000 after acquiring an additional 247,041 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 68.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,207,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,984,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,730,000 after acquiring an additional 124,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $162,255.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,975 shares in the company, valued at $712,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,222,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,304,173.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

