Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Jeremy Wacksman Sells 87,400 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 87,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $6,037,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,162,838.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Monday, July 20th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 43,700 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $2,875,897.00.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $65.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 1.07. Zillow Group Inc has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $69.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.67.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,860,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Zillow Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Zillow Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 63,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.