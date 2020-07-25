Zhang Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Zhang Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 30.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,036 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 13.5% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 23,017 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 15,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 50.1% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 2,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 39,104 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $265.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.97. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $267.80. The stock has a market cap of $283.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.47.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

