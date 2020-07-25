Zhang Financial LLC Has $391,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Zhang Financial LLC decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AT&T by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 422,207 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $7,348,000. AXA boosted its stake in AT&T by 27.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,814,000 after purchasing an additional 770,426 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 57.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 41,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in AT&T by 23.9% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 21,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.80. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra dropped their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

