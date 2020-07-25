Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RC. TheStreet cut shares of Ready Capital from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Ready Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Shares of RC stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.53 million, a P/E ratio of -273.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $16.90.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $22.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 million. Ready Capital had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ready Capital will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

In other Ready Capital news, COO Gary Taylor bought 8,250 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $49,665.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ready Capital by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 3,316.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. 44.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

