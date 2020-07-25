Zacks Investment Research Lowers Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $77.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Raymond James have underperformed the industry so far this year. The company’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two and met in one of the trailing four quarters. The company's efforts to expand through acquisitions along with its global diversification efforts are expected to keep driving the top line. Given a solid balance sheet and liquidity position, it is expected to continue enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital deployments amid the current coronavirus-outbreak induced economic slowdown. However, the company's dependence on the volatile nature of the capital markets to generate investment banking revenues makes us apprehensive about its prospects. Further, elevated expenses mainly due to higher compensation costs will likely hurt the bottom line to an extent in the near term.”

Get Raymond James alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RJF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup upgraded Raymond James from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research cut Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Raymond James from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.71.

RJF opened at $72.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $102.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.38.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.26). Raymond James had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey P. Julien sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $746,457.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,865.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $101,662.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,568.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,420. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,435,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,630 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Raymond James by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,390,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,195 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,772,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,241,000 after purchasing an additional 70,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,505,000 after purchasing an additional 52,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Raymond James by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,090,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,082,000 after purchasing an additional 43,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Raymond James (RJF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.