Zacks Investment Research Lowers Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MPW. ValuEngine cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.73.

MPW stock opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.25. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $294.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.09 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 83.08%.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 156,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $2,912,183.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,229,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,062,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 5,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $95,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 220,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,869.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 581,569 shares of company stock worth $11,012,033 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 66,542 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,325,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,208,000 after buying an additional 35,053 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,517,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,074 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 20.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

