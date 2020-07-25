Zacks Investment Research Lowers Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Casinos,Inc. & its subsidiaries,own & operate a limited-stakes gaming casino in Cripple Creek,Colorado & are pursuing a number of additional gaming opportunities internationally & in the U.S.The Company was formed to acquire ownership interests in,and to obtain management contracts with respect to,gaming establishments.The Company generally seeks to enter into gaming operations in areas with attractive demographic attributes,high population densities,local tourism and/or predictable traffic patterns,w/ the long-term objective of establishing geographic project diversification. “

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CNTY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Century Casinos from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.25. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.45). Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 25.39% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $87.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Century Casinos will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Century Casinos in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Century Casinos by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Century Casinos by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 40,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Century Casinos by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Century Casinos by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares in the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Casinos (CNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.