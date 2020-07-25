Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and manages retail, industrial and office space primarily in Hawai`i and on the U.S. Mainland. The company also owns grocery/drug-anchored retail centers. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is based in HONOLULU, United States. “

Shares of ALEX opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $25.38.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Alexander & Baldwin had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

