Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and manages retail, industrial and office space primarily in Hawai`i and on the U.S. Mainland. The company also owns grocery/drug-anchored retail centers. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is based in HONOLULU, United States. “
Shares of ALEX opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $25.38.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.
Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.
