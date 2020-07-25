Zacks: Brokerages Expect Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) to Post $0.09 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.10. Digital Turbine posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.40 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 10.02%.

Several research firms have recently commented on APPS. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $9.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Digital Turbine by 975.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Digital Turbine by 416.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Turbine by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 53.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $13.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.25 and a beta of 1.79.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

