Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) to Post $0.37 EPS

Equities analysts expect Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Atlantica Yield’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Atlantica Yield posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantica Yield will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Atlantica Yield.

Get Atlantica Yield alerts:

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $210.40 million for the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 3.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Atlantica Yield from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlantica Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James set a $33.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Atlantica Yield by 33.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,280,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,853,000 after purchasing an additional 577,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 92.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,094,000 after buying an additional 905,180 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 1.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,981,000 after buying an additional 25,995 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield during the first quarter worth $26,976,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield during the fourth quarter worth $31,935,000. 39.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AY opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.76. Atlantica Yield has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average of $26.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantica Yield (AY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.