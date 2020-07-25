Zacks: Analysts Expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) to Announce -$0.54 EPS

Analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) to report ($0.54) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Ethan Allen Interiors reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 217.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ethan Allen Interiors.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $149.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Ethan Allen Interiors’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

In other news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $98,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,944,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,074,338.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter worth about $606,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 27,319 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 207.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 156,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $309.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.