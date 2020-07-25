Wright Investors Service Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Wright Investors Service Inc. trimmed its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,758 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $49,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 143.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAL stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,697. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $199,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

