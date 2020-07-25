Wright Investors Service Inc. Trims Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $117.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.28. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.35.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

