Wright Investors Service Inc. Takes Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 4.5% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 7.1% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 0.7% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 8.3% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total value of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Paypal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.26.

Paypal stock opened at $172.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.22, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.19. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $183.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

