Wright Investors Service Inc. Takes Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 87.4% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cummins from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.06.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $188.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.14. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $192.31.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

