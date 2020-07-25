Wright Investors Service Inc. Takes Position in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,133 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aecom during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aecom during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aecom during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aecom during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Aecom alerts:

ACM opened at $36.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average of $39.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.74. Aecom has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Aecom had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.15%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aecom will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Troy Rudd bought 8,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $250,707.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,579.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Aecom from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aecom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Aecom from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Aecom in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.88.

Aecom Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.