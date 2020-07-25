Wright Investors Service Inc. Takes $201,000 Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,978,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 22.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 48.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHW opened at $620.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.22. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $628.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $581.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $547.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total transaction of $499,944.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 5,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total transaction of $3,285,139.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,517 shares of company stock worth $8,339,284. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $640.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $595.05.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

