Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 927 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 703,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 53,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,793,000 after acquiring an additional 235,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total transaction of $53,848.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PSA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.43.

NYSE:PSA opened at $185.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.73. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $155.37 and a twelve month high of $266.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $716.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

