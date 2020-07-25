Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 342 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,410,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,248,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,254,548,000 after acquiring an additional 110,137 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,610.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,572.02.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,508.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,035.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,587.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,463.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,371.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

