Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 1,962 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of D. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 110.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.06.

Shares of D opened at $80.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.58. The company has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

