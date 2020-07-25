Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 1,077 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lowered its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $716,195,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Biogen by 5.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,965,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,051,320,000 after buying an additional 776,508 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Biogen by 155.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 730,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,769,000 after buying an additional 444,508 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 644.8% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 480,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,989,000 after buying an additional 415,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,043,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,075,698,000 after buying an additional 384,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BIIB. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Biogen from $306.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Biogen from $311.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.75.

Biogen stock opened at $272.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.28. The company has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen Inc has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 34.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.