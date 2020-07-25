Wright Investors Service Inc. Purchases Shares of 759 Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Charter Communications by 485.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $1,510,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.10, for a total value of $3,030,790.50. Also, CAO Kevin D. Howard sold 9,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.03, for a total transaction of $5,082,827.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,644,912.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,779 shares of company stock valued at $28,911,716 in the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHTR opened at $561.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $531.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Charter Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $345.67 and a 52 week high of $571.60.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHTR. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target (up from $625.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $555.92.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

