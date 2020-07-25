Wright Investors Service Inc. Makes New $388,000 Investment in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,674 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 53.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $52.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.62. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.