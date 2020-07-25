Wright Investors Service Inc. Invests $562,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Argus raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cfra downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

In other news, Director David Thomas Seaton bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.17.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

