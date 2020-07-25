Wright Investors Service Inc. Invests $477,000 in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,970 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,275,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,370,000 after acquiring an additional 134,953 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,364,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

In other news, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $510,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,735.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $235,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,252,253.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 372,441 shares of company stock valued at $34,815,729. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

CDNS opened at $102.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.10. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $106.54.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $638.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.