Wright Investors Service Inc. Invests $328,000 in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNTX. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Gentex by 1.8% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 24,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Gentex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 47,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Gentex by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 70,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Gentex by 1.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Gentex by 0.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 190,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GNTX shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Cfra cut their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised Gentex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $26.29 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.37.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $229.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

