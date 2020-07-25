Wright Investors Service Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in BP by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in BP by 555.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BP opened at $22.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 0.80. BP plc has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $40.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average of $27.57.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BP plc will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra decreased their price objective on BP from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised BP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BP from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

