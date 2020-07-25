Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $590,000 Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,432,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 9.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,250,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $966,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,503 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 86.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,699,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,213,000 after acquiring an additional 789,089 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $27,679,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 23.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,580,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,185,000 after buying an additional 299,283 shares during the last quarter.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $100.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.60. Microchip Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.87.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $239,551.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ganesh Moorthy sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $1,280,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,336 shares of company stock worth $2,684,160 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.